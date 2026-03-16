David Sharp, 66, of Copland Meadows, Totnes, Devon, has been convicted of rape 50 years later, thanks to a DNA breakthrough in the investigation.
The jury at Leeds Crown Court heard how Sharp broke into a student’s room in the early hours of October 2 1977 and assaulted her wearing a ski mask.
West Yorkshire Police said that although the offence was reported at the time they were unable to identify a suspect.
The investigation was re-opened as a cold case in 2023 and Sharps DNA matched a profile of the attacker.
Detective Sergeant Richard Ord, of the major investigation review team, said: "At the heart of this investigation is a woman who has been scarred by the events of 48 years ago for her whole adult life.”
Sharp is due to be sentenced on April 23.
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