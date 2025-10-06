Totnes-based band Los Costureros have released their self-titled debut album — a vibrant tapestry of ten rhythmic tracks infused with flamenco, Latin and jazz influences that merge into a romantic rumba sound. Each song carries its own character yet flows seamlessly into the next, echoing the band’s free-spirited philosophy of living boldly and in the moment.
To celebrate, the quartet will host an intimate, immersive album launch at Dartington Great Hall on Saturday 25 October, complete with food, wine and storytelling through music — a true community celebration of their shared journey and nod to the Spanish style.
Their name, Los Costureros — meaning “Loose Threads” — captures how their individual musical paths have woven together into something beautifully cohesive. That journey took them from Totnes to Spain, where they recorded the album in a remote mountain commune. Initially, they began at singer Jovi Selicorni’s late grandmother’s house, but after a few noise complaints from neighbours, they packed up their instruments and headed for the hills.
The band busked to afford recording equipment and lined their makeshift studio with mattresses and umbrellas to perfect their raw, heartfelt sound. “You can hear the candidness in the tracks,” says Jovi.
The band’s story mirrors their sound: spontaneous, passionate and full of adventure. Jovi first met percussionist Eliot at a gig; later in Spain, they reconnected with George, a friend from home with a gift for melody and basslines. Then came Anthony, a trumpet player from Australia met at a wedding — who moved to Devon to join the band. Their serendipitous beginnings reflected in their shared sense for adventure.
“Each song tells part of our adventure — the album itself is our story,” says Jovi. “The music transmits the love we have for each other as well as for the music.
“I am incredibly proud of the beauty in what we’ve created, and the adventure is priceless.”
