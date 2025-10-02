Redpost Equestrian has been awarded the prestigious BETA Online Retailer of the Year for the third year running.
This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to exceptional customer service and commitment to delivering a consistent and rewarding shopping experience, both online and in store.
Based just outside Totnes, Redpost Equestrian has been committed to meeting the needs of horse riders, owners, and outdoor enthusiasts for over 30 years. Alongside its award-winning online store, the business boasts a purpose-built retail space and a welcoming on-site café, making it a popular destination for both equestrians and non-riders alike.
The BETA (British Equestrian Trade Association) Awards are regarded as one of the highest honours within the industry, designed to recognise excellence across retail service and customer experience.
To be awarded this accolade for three years in succession demonstrates Redpost’s determination to deliver consistently high standards and strive for growth in a competitive retail sector.
Ben Tuff, Managing Director, commented: “We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which shows a team effort to offer a best in class service from product advice, to placing an order on our website, to fast delivery, to after sales support.
“Our mission is to help our community get the most out of their time with their horse and country pursuits and we are always striving to improve and innovate.
“This award is a good opportunity for us to not just look forward, but also to reflect on how far we have come!”
Rooted in strong family values, Redpost Equestrian continues to look to the future and innovate without losing the personal service that defines its reputation.
Redpost Equestrian has been family-run since 1992.
Offering the highest quality products and most fashionable horse riding clothes and apparel to suit every rider. Redpost believes that equestrianism is not just a sport or activity, it is a lifestyle! With own brand products, an App and Stride Membership offering customers incentives, Redpost continues to lead the way in the equestrian industry.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.