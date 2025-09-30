The seeds of the business were sown years before, when Rosie, her mum and grandmother — “all very fashion savvy” — began selling jewellery and clothing at markets and festivals. Rosie’s natural progression was opening a store, choosing a unit she had long admired: “It had been Que Sera Sera for about 15 years, and I always used to walk past it thinking, if I was ever going to open a shop in Totnes, it would be there. One day it closed down and I just thought — I need to get it.”