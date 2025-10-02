Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship celebrates a Royal presentation and funding from the Pets Foundation: Young Lives Transformed through Equine and Animal-Assisted Interactions
Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship enjoyed a moment in the spotlight recently at the British Horse Society’s Changing Lives through Horses showcase event at Saddlers Hall in London. Sirona was honoured to be invited to present on its transformative work alongside distinguished guests, including HRH Princess Anne and actor and president of the BHS, Martin Clunes.
At the event, Sirona's Education Coordinator, Kirsty Bowles, and Chair of Trustees, Sarah Urwin, highlighted the remarkable journey of a young participant who had been out of school for three years. Kirsty explained how, “with the help of Sirona’s therapeutic horsemanship sessions, this participant regained confidence, stability, and trust in himself and others.
“This progress led him to join the Changing Lives through Horses programme, where he built the skills and self-belief to successfully complete a Level 1 qualification in horse care.
“Today, he is continuing his education with a Level 2 course at a local agricultural college, a testament to the lasting impact of Sirona’s supportive and healing environment.
“We are so proud of this young person, and all the young people who attend Sirona who show us such astonishing capacity to overcome adverse childhood experiences and go on to have successful lives through the power of being with horses”.
Sirona is also very grateful to the Pets Foundation for their recent grant of £27,252 towards equine and animal-assisted sessions for vulnerable young people at Sirona.
This funding will enable Sirona to provide sessions to low-income families and those young people who fall through the net of statutory funding.
Sirona CEO, Dr Hannah Burgon said, “We continue to be humbled every day by the power of being with horses (and all the other animals) to help disengaged young people who are struggling with their mental health or other challenges.
“Working alongside horses and other animals in the great outdoors is the perfect backdrop to creating real and lasting positive relationships and experiences. Through creating a ‘safe space’ by initially building positive relationships with animals, and being outside in nature, it becomes possible for young people to build positive relationships with the practitioners at Sirona, and so trust and positive change can begin. Many young people tell us how being at Sirona with the animals helps them feel calm, and others how they learn new ways of managing their emotions with some recent feedback as follows;
“I feel calmer as if I am part of the herd.
“We walk in unison and sometimes a headcollar and leadrope isn’t necessary.
“We just walk as a strong herd.”
“Working with sensitive animals you need to have stability in yourself. Horses might react in a negative way if you shouted - they are prey animals. So you have to be really gentle. I’ve realised I have to be calmer. If I was angry it may change the horse’s behaviour so I have to be calm. It’s made me happier.”
To reflect on these successes the charity invites the public to its Christmas Open Event on December 19 between 12pm and 2pm at their centre on the Dartington Hall estate, Totnes.
