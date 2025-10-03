New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Winking Prawn at The Winking Prawn, Cliff Road, Salcombe; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: Cafe Mumbai at 98-100 High Street, Totnes; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Royal Gurkha Spice at 9 Broad Street, Modbury; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Tots Playhouse at The Exchange, 111 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on September 24
• Rated 4: 47 Cafe Bar at 47 Fore Street, Totnes; rated on September 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Hunters Lodge Inn at Cornworthy; rated on September 26
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Feast at TQ7 ; rated on September 24
• Rated 5: Rowes Cornish Bakers at Tesco, Central Avenue, Lee Mill Industrial Estate, Lee Mill; rated on September 16
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco, Central Avenue, Lee Mill Industrial Estate, Lee Mill; rated on September 16