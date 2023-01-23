There are some tickets still available for MAD Kids' pantomime production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, though they are are selling fast.
The show is running from Wednesday January 25th to Saturday January 28th at Malborough Village Hall.
The shows all start at 7:30pm, and there is a matinee performance on Saturday at 2pm.
Many are eagerly anticipating the performance from the theatre group, which puts on popular shows in August of each year.
MAD Kids allows local talented young people aged 8 to 18 to showcase their talents and have put many productions on over the years, with their latest being 'The Addam's Family' last summer.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was the first show by the group, and they have since put on productions like Jungle Book, Disney High School Musical, The Rocky Monster Show and Fame! amongst others.
Tickets are still available for the Wednesday showing, and there is availability for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but they are selling out fast, with the Saturday matinee already fully sold out.
Tickets are £12 or £6 for concessions and can be found at Marlborough post office or online at www.madpanto.co.uk