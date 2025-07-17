Mark Hadfield will star as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, in Lucy Bailey’s new production of the UK & Ireland Tour of Death on the Nile.
Death on the Nile reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel in association with Agatha Christie Limited for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour.
The UK & Ireland Tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford, and heads to Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) 19 -23 May 2026 for the final leg of the tour.
Mark Hadfield said of taking on the role of Poirot: “I am delighted and excited to be playing the iconic role of Hercule Poirot in the forthcoming production of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile. I’m also thrilled that this production will be touring the UK & Ireland, and have no doubt that it will be enjoyed by both those who already admire Christie’s genius and those yet to discover it.”
Mark Hadfield is a versatile actor whose screen work includes Belfast, Into the Woods, and TV hits like Outlander and Wallander. On stage, he’s recently starred in Dr Strangelove and Accidental Death of an Anarchist in the West End, with acclaimed performances for the RSC, Royal Court, and Almeida.
Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile is a classic murder mystery set aboard a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. Nearly everyone on board has a motive - from a jilted lover to suspicious friends and staff. Poirot must use his trademark wit and observation to uncover the killer before they strike again.
Tickets are available now through the TRP website or by calling 01752 267222.
