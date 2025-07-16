From 20 July, Stagecoach South West is rolling out a series of fare and ticket changes designed to make bus travel across the region simpler, better value, and more environmentally friendly. The changes are part of the company’s push toward faster, digital-first journeys that support both convenience and sustainability.
One of the most significant updates is the continued cap on single fares, which will remain at a maximum of £3. This is thanks to the Government’s ongoing national fare cap initiative, ensuring that passengers can travel affordably - whether they’re heading into town or venturing further afield.
A major development in the new structure is the introduction of a broader South West zone ticket. This replaces several smaller local megarider zones, giving passengers greater flexibility and fewer ticket types to navigate. The changes include a reduced price for the South West zone day ticket, now just £10, as well as lower costs on seven-day and 28-day options.
To streamline the offering further, Stagecoach will be withdrawing some legacy tickets, including the NiteRider, paper Flexi Rider, smart cards, and certain college-specific fares. Meanwhile, the popular £2 promotional single fare will increase slightly to £2.20, helping the operator maintain and improve service quality.
Customers are encouraged to make full use of the Stagecoach app, which allows passengers to plan journeys, track buses in real time, and buy or activate tickets before boarding. The app, along with contactless payment options, aims to cut down boarding times and reduce the need for paper tickets, making the overall experience more efficient and environmentally friendly.
“These changes are about making it easier for customers to travel confidently, affordably, and sustainably,” said Peter Knight, Managing Director at Stagecoach South West. “By capping single fares at £3, simplifying ticket choices, and investing in digital solutions like our app, we’re working to create a better experience for every journey.”
