From farms to schools, each and every level can play its part to break the bad habits within our food network. But what role for the state? Rather than limiting what people can and can’t eat, something I am vehemently opposed to, we need to change the approach and offering that is made to citizens. Denmark, faced with a similar rise in obesity and diabetes as the UK, decided to introduce a target of 60% locally purchased food for all publicly funded organisations. They set this target in 2001 and met it in 2011. It proved so successful that the city of Copenhagen increased the target to 80%. Best of all, it cost no additional money; it just required schools, hospitals, prisons and other organisations to consider their supply chains more often and to tilt them to a local level. With Devon exporting 80% of what we produce, there is more than enough capacity for us to follow this route, and with the recent passing of the Procurement Act, we have the law to support such a move.