Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden has called on the government to protect the bus fare cap. This comes after reports that the Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has refused to commit to keeping the cap.
The government hiked up the cap from £2 to £3 and the Liberal Democrats called the cap rise “effectively a bus tax.”
However, commuters are facing another blow, following reports that Heidi Alexander has refused to confirm the universal bus cap on single tickets will be protected in the Chancellor’s upcoming spending review.
Instead, the cap could be replaced by a “targeted” scheme – the previous Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, hinted this scheme could be aimed towards younger people and rural areas.
Lib Dem MP Caroline Voaden is urging the government to protect the bus fare cap, arguing the impact on South Devon could be catastrophic.
Commenting on the reports, Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, Caroline Voaden, said:
“This Government’s decision to hike the bus fare cap has already hurt the most vulnerable who rely on buses in their daily lives and are struggling to meet living costs. To now do away with the cap altogether would add insult to injury.
“Bus routes are vital to economic activity and social connection, especially in rural communities – and if the government is serious about chasing economic growth, then it should invest in services that will boost our struggling town centres and high streets.”
Several bus routes in the area are being revised. The 92 Stagecoach bus route between Dartmouth Pontoon and Dartmouth Park and Ride is being withdrawn from 25 May as well as altered timetables for Brixham - Kingswear and Newton Abbot - Brixham.