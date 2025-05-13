South Devon Chilli Farm have won a prestigious GOLD award at the Royal Horticulture Society Malvern Spring Festival.
Set in the Malvern Hills, the festival is the first major flower show of the year. The festival is known for its high-quality show gardens, which are judged by RHS experts and for hosting special guests such as Alan Titchmarsh CBE and Raymond Blanc OBE.
Entering their ‘Showcasing the history and diversity of chillies’ exhibit into the Floral Marquee category - which focuses on specialist growers with a strong horticultural message, their recognition came for their originality and educational elements.
As the only chilli display in show, owners Jenny and Amrit received full marks for their high-quality produce and only one minor note suggesting they put their chilli grading annotation on every information board - not bad for first time entries.
“There was one bit we had about pest control - because chillies can suffer from aphids.” explains Jenny.
“We don't use pesticides here, we use natural pest management and that basically means getting insects to eat the aphids which then leave behind the aphid shells. So we found a leaf that had loads of these mummified aphids on and put it under a microscope - everyone loved it.”
Jenny and Amrit have taken the business from strength to strength since taking over the company in 2022 - refocusing attention on the nursery as well as the delicious produce available.
South Devon Chilli Farm is well accustomed to recognition, most recently receiving Platinum and Gold at the Food & Drink Devon 2024/25 Awards. Their latest achievement at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival further underscores the excellence of their horticulture, showcasing that their award-winning nurseries are just as impressive as their renowned produce.
“Previously the chilli farm has been predominantly about the chilli sauces and chocolates, but we want people to know about us as a specialist plant grow as well. The RHS award is a big mark of distinction for plant growers.”
Looking ahead, Jenny and Amrit have their sights set on Gold once more - this time at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show in 2027. Their ambition is to challenge the misconception that quality chillies can only be grown abroad, and to inspire others to try their hand at cultivating them closer to home.
“Lots of people like chillies but wouldn't know the first thing about how to start growing them” explains Jenny.
“Chillies need sunlight to grow, which can be problematic in the UK, but they really like a greenhouse or, failing that, a sheltered garden with a sun-trap.”
From Mid-March(ish), South Devon Chilli Farm opens its nurseries to the public who can browse and shop for plants to their liking. Lots of help is at hand to help customers choose their chillies - either in the shop or by asking a friendly member of staff.
The farm shop is currently open 7 days a week from 10am - 4pm, with mail orders also available.