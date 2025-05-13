Over 180 enthusiastic participants took to the trails for this year’s Dart the Dart Trail, embracing the event's spirit in fabulous fancy dress as they sampled an array of delicious culinary treats and refreshing drinks at various local venues.

This much-loved event is a true celebration of community, bringing together fun, laughter, and shared experiences—with the added benefit of raising essential funds for the Dartmouth Food Festival 2025.

Far from a race, the trail is all about soaking in the atmosphere, enjoying exceptional food and drink, and rising to the fun-filled challenge.

Covering approximately 13 miles, the route had its testing moments, but the stunning coastal scenery, brilliant camaraderie, and warm support from volunteers and venues alike made it a truly unforgettable day for all involved.

Pasta Lady won Individual fancy dress (red dress, yellow bow pastas) she got the voucher for a meal for two from the Embankment
Special fancy dress mention to the prawn cocktail ladies
First across the line, Chefs, wearing a crown created and donated by Otok’s Florist in the Market.
Start line
Elly the Event lead organiser
