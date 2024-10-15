The current plan allows for free parking for up to two hours, after which a fine is levied. However, Tesco reports that the car park is often operating at or near capacity, with many spaces being used by non-customers, which is impacting the availability of parking for shoppers. Data collected through the Automatic Number Plate Registration system shows that the 158-space car park consistently exceeds the store’s operational target of 70 per cent capacity. This overcrowding has led to complaints from customers about misuse of disabled and child parking spaces, as well as non-designated parking.