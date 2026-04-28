A Totnes teaching assistant has been recognised on the national stage after being shortlisted for a prestigious education award.
Totnes Independent School has announced that employee Sian Wells is in the running for the TES Teaching Assistant of the Year Award 2026, which celebrates the contribution teaching assistants make to education.
A spokesperson for Totnes Independent School said: “Sian’s nomination reflects her dedication, professionalism, and the positive impact she has on students, staff, and the wider community at Totnes Independent School.
“Her ability to build strong relationships and create a supportive learning environment has made her an invaluable member of the team.
“Everyone at Totnes Independent School is incredibly proud of Sian’s achievement and wishes her the very best of luck in the final! She truly deserves this recognition.”
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