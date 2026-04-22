Police are continuing to investigate a suspicious fire in Totnes and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Officers were called at 12.50am on Sunday, April 12 by the fire service, who were tackling a fire in a temporary classroom on the playing fields at King Edward VI College on Ashburton Road.
Damage was also caused to a nearby cargo container but no injuries were reported.
Sector Inspector Ben Shardlow said: “We believe this fire was set deliberately and we are aware of footage of the incident being published on social media.
“It is likely that anyone who was present would have smelt of smoke.
“If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious or has any information, we ask that they get in contact with us via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50260090917.
“Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.”
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