Claire Inglis is the Devon Wildlife Trust Nature Reserve Officer and has led the temperate rainforest creation project. Claire said: “I’m so proud of what local people and I have created here at Bowden Pillars. The weather hasn’t always been the kindest to us. This past winter has been one of the wettest on record, and yet our volunteers have still turned up regularly, while the community planting days we organised also attracted good numbers of local people. Without their efforts, we couldn’t have planted so many trees so swiftly.”