A new Healthwatch England survey suggests most men would attend prostate cancer screenings if invited by the NHS, with 79% saying they’d likely take part.
The poll of 3,500 men found likely attendance is highest among older groups but lower among younger and lower-income men, who cited waiting for symptoms, disliking hospitals, or believing they’re not at risk as reasons not to attend.
Despite this, there is no national prostate screening programme in the UK due to concerns over PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test accuracy, overdiagnosis, and treatment side effects.
As the Department of Health drafts its first men’s health strategy and new cancer plan, Healthwatch in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay urges policymakers to use this data and clarify testing access for men without symptoms.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.