Learn about the exciting developments in cancer treatment at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s next Medicine for Members’ event.
Nicole Dorey, Consultant Clinical Oncologist and Clinical Service Lead for Radiotherapy and Oncology will present the latest instalment in the series where clinicians from Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust share their expertise on their specialist subject.
Hosted by the Trust’s governors, Medicine for Members’ events showcase topics which are important to people and the local communities.
Nicole will be talking about the increasing incidence of cancer, the developments in radiotherapy, the advances in systemic treatments particularly with genomics and targeted treatments.
The free event takes place from 5 to 6pm on Tuesday October 28 at TREC in Torbay Hospital and online by clicking on:
There will also be an opportunity to ask Nicole questions about cancer, diagnosis and treatments and future developments, although she cannot answer queries about individuals and their care.
You are welcome to come along on the day, or register with our Foundation Trust Office for more details or to ask for a live stream link.
If you’re not a member of the Foundation Trust and would like to come along, you’re more than welcome.
Governors will be available to meet informally with any guests who wish to sign up to Foundation Trust Membership.
Our Governors represent the interests of members, the public and our staff and they are really interested in meeting with you to hear your views on our organisation and our services.
When they formed their integrated care organisation in October 2015 they became the first NHS organisation in England to join-up hospital and community care with social care.
They provide health and social care services to people in their own homes or in their local community.
They also run Torbay Hospital (providing acute hospital services) as well as five community hospitals.
