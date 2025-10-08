A Devon village school with 42 pupils made an ‘outstanding’ impression on Ofsted inspectors – and is now inviting local families to visit to see why.
Broadhempston Primary School, near Totnes, will welcome prospective families on 22 and 23 October to explore its nurturing community, meet its dedicated staff, and discover what makes this small school such a big success.
Despite having just 42 children across the entire school, Broadhempston Primary has been praised by Ofsted for its Outstanding approach to personal development and behaviour.
And amid a climate of small school closures – 800 primary schools could close by 2029 (Guardian, Sept 2025) – thanks to its small size, excellent facilities and community ethos, the school offers a personal learning experience larger primaries struggle to match.
Headteacher Karen Barlow says: “We’re a true village school, embedded in the local community. Our small size creates a real family feel – I’m proud to lead such a dedicated team and a school full of happy, well-rounded children.”
Set in a charming Victorian building that dates back to 1870, the school also has access to a large new-build sports hall over the road where they regularly host PE, school concerts and performances, a village orchard, Headlands playing fields, pavilion and tennis court, a well-stocked library, and a spacious playground with brand-new play equipment.
Broadhempston Primary places a strong emphasis on outdoor learning, with regular forest school sessions in the local woodland, nature walks and field trips around the area.
Totnes parent Dr Sarah Kingdon, who has had two children attend Broadhempston Primary, says: “Because it’s such a small school, the teachers are able to give incredible individual attention and the mixed year-groups create a sense of family.
“My children have thrived here both socially and academically. It’s given my children the best possible start.”
Open days will take place on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 October. Call or email the school to book slots between 9am and 5:30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.