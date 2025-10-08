There are many ways to provide feedback: fill out the online survey form on the website, look out for local in-person events where the LNRS is being discussed – partner organisations are rolling these out across the county during October and a programme of dates will be published on the website, join them online at a freshwater (& estuaries) -focused webinar on October 20 at 6pm to hear freshwater (and an estuarine) organisations talk about what the LNRS means for them and ask the panel questions.