Forbidden Territories brings together a variety of surrealist works by both British and international artists working across a range of mediums. Organised by The Hepworth Wakefield, it’s the first UK survey to explore the role of landscape in one of the most influential artistic, intellectual and literary movements of the twentieth century. Why not pay it a visit this summer and take a fantastical journey through an array of surrealist landscapes that show how this dynamic and far-reaching movement is still providing people with plenty of inspiration today?