The recent three-day Hats exhibition at Dodbrooke Parish Church raised well over £700 towards the Fight the Fungus Campaign to eliminate the dry rot in the Sanctuary of the ancient church.
Over 130 hats were on show, drawn from all corners of the globe with a large proportion from the Kingsbridge area too.
The event was supported by many members of the church and community, lending hats with specific stories and memories.
There were also displays from several local organisations, including the Cookworthy Museum, Kingsbridge WI, Kingsbridge Antiques Centre, and KATS, whose colourful display featured both hats and memorabilia from recent productions.
Highlights of the event included the surprise visit of the Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev.d Dr Mike Harrison, who arrived with a Pentecostal mitre, to be exhibited in pride of place at the entry to the exhibition, alongside a Turkish Fez,, a Victorian Pith helmet, (lately use for Fancy Dress), and a collapsible gentleman’s Opera Hat.
Amongst the many local visitors were several groups of holidaymakers, and in particular a a lady from North Yorkshire.
Researching her family history, she was delighted to unexpectedly find Dodbrooke Church open with people to help her enquiries.
Some of her ancestors were buried in the churchyard; others included the Jordans who apparently had a cycle shop, and department store at 12 and 14 Fore Street, Kingsbridge.
Visitors were also given the chance to ‘try on’ a variety of hats, stetsons, berets and wedding hats, in the millinery corner, or to make a paper hat using only newspaper, sellotape and staples.
Authentic ‘printers hats’ formerly made from newsprint offcuts to protect the worker’s heads from grease and ink were donated by Henry Ling Ltd of Dorchester, along with metal printing blocks spelling out St Thomas.
These allowed would-be printers to make as many words as possible using those letters.
The usual Sunday service took on a festival air, with the Revd Jax Tilbury sporting an enormous pink wedding hat, announcing the opening hymn ‘Hats for Jesus’, (her specially written alternative to the usual wording of ‘All for Jesus’) with the Hats theme continuing throughout the mornings worship.
Chris Stephens, the organiser of the event, thanks all those who contributed in any way with energy and enthusiasm to the success of the celebration - “It was amazing to see the historic church coming to life in such a creative way, helping us to raise funds for its refurbishment, and the elimination of the dry rot.
“Only by caring in the present for its structural stability can we all ensure its continued presence in the Dodbrooke community for future generations.”
St Thomas of Canterbury Church Dodbrooke dates back to the Norman Period and is a Grade 1 listed building.
Dry rot is a fungal decay that affects wood, weakening its structural integrity.
It's caused by specific species of fungi, most notably Serpula lacrymans.
Unlike wet rot, which is localized to damp areas, dry rot can spread through masonry and other damp materials, causing extensive damage. Here's a more detailed look: