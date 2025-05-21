Adele Parks MBE, bestselling author with novels such as ‘Both of you’ and ‘Tell me nothing’, has purchased the first artwork sold at Kingsbridge Antique Centre’s latest exhibition. of.
Exhibiting artist, Brian Trapp, has produced a range of original illustrations based off children’s authors such as Eileen Soper, Deborah Jones and Enid Blyton.
Brian Trapp, whose exhibition is named Children’s Original Illustrations, commented: “I was delighted when my first customer was Adele Parks. Her work as a writer means illustrations are important and her delight was evident. It was a pleasure to sell her an original - I hope it brings enjoyment”.
The pen, ink and watercolour piece depicts two whimsical children wading through water to fish, surrounded by reeds and mallards.
Children’s Original Illustrations is on from 19 - 31st May.