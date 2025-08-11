Staff at a Newton Ferrers estate agent have been backing the fund-raising work of the RNLI supporters.
A spokesperson said: “Luscombe Maye’s Newton Ferrers office is keen to support the Yealm Branch of RNLI fundraisers .
“The fundraisers, Keith Hart and Elizabeth James are pictured here in front of our office on Newton Hill.”
The fundraising team will be there again from 8.30am to 1pm on Saturdays August 16 and 30, selling their RNLI souvenirs.
On Saturday August 23 and Sunday August 24 the group will be holding their annual art sale at the WI Community Hall, Newton Ferrers.
Doors open at 10am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.
With over 40 local artists exhibiting their work.
Your support at this event will help our RNLI lifesavers to continue their work saving lives at sea.
The RNLI established a lifeboat station on the Yealm in 1878.
The station was closed in 1927 by which time Plymouth Lifeboat Station had been equipped with a motor lifeboat which could cover the area more effectively.
The origins of the Yealm fundraising group are a little more obscure but an active fundraising body has certainly been operating for more than half a century.
The team of community fundraising volunteers in and around Yealm & District devote their time to raising vital funds for the RNLI.
Plymouth Lifeboat Station is a busy station based in the Old Custom House at Millbay Marina Village, Plymouth Lifeboat Station has two lifeboats, an all-weather Severn class lifeboat and an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat.
The station also has a shop and if you would like to contact them you can do so by calling: 01752 254198 or the main station number at 01752 662623.
