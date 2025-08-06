The Kingsbridge Show Committee need some help on the big day Saturday September 6.

They’re looking for four volunteers to lend a hand with gate steward duties on 6 September:

they need one person from 11am–1pm one person from 1pm–3pm (No Entry gate),

and two people from 12pm–2pm (Admissions gate, working alongside show members).

A quick gate debrief will be given on the Friday before the show at the Showground.

This is a great way to support one of the biggest and best-loved events in the South Hams calendar and be part of the action.

If you are interested you can e-mail: [email protected]

To find out more about the show you can visit: https://www.kingsbridgeshow.co.uk/