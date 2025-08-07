Fresh from his latest single ‘Broken Promises’ receiving airplay and high praise from BBC Radio 2’s DJ Spoony and highly regarded music blog Earmilk respectively, British multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter Luke Marzec has now unveilled a beautifully shot video for the track.
‘Broken Promises’ sees Marzec’s powerful gravely vocal really reach into the deep emotions with real feeling, as his brass work swings and sways conjuring nostalgia and hazy memories of summers gone by.
There’s the feeling of classic soul records intertwined with modern influences and Marzec’s own storytelling that makes for a truly satisfying and soul stirring listening experience.
The Alice Carfrae directed music video for ‘Broken Promises’ sees Luke journeying in towns on the coast of England and contrasts scenes of adventure and pace with those of stasis and claustrophobia. Charming visuals of Victorian piers and amusements that have long outlived their glory days give way to scenes of Luke finding freedom, as the sepia tones eventually turn to colour and he swims out to the sunset, giving closure to the past and signaling renewal for better days to come.
Luke originally wrote ‘Broken Promises’ about jumping on a plane and going to the other side of the world for a new beginning in life, but the process of filming the video in his home country has given him a fresh outlook on the meaning of the track. “In putting together the final cut of the video, we discovered a deeper truth within the song,” Luke reveals. “You don’t need to get on a plane to find the change you seek; you can experience something beautiful, new and inspiring right on your doorstep. It just depends how you look at it.
That’s the amazing thing about a camera lens: just by changing the angle through which you look at something, you can put that subject in a whole new perspective.
The story you tell in the edit can give it a whole new context.
And ultimately, a new meaning. Just like life and all its problems,” he further explains.
These themes also resonate with the deeper meaning within Luke’s forthcoming album: ‘Something Good Out Of Nothing’, a record that was created with the belief in music’s power to heal, uplift, and remind us that every ending can be the start of something good.
The album was conceived in two distinct halves: Side A, released digitally earlier this year which explored memory and nostalgia, while Side B leans into themes of resistance and possibility. This unique release strategy allowed each side to stand on its own before coming together in a full-length LP - showcasing Marzec’s signature blend of soul-rooted songwriting, richly layered instrumentation, and experimental production.
The album is the culmination of everything that Luke Marzec has achieved to date.
A classically and jazz-trained musician, Marzec studied at the Royal College of Music and the Trinity Conservatoire in London and in 2018, his debut EP ‘Chances’ received critical acclaim from publications such as DIY and The Line Of Best Fit.
The next couple of years saw him release two more EPs and gaining writing and production experience co-writing with artists in the UK such as Maverick Sabre, VC Pines, Benjamin Francis Leftwich and Jazzanova.
He also featured on Johannes Brecht’s “Voicing Something” which was remixed by Adriatique. As the host of Headroom, a London-based jam session featuring top jazz and electronic musicians, and as a member of the experimental synth-jazz group Lazy H and the Loose Cables, Luke has explored the boundaries of musical genres, with different aspects filtering into the album which fuses vintage soul, jazz, and cutting-edge electronic elements to create a sound both timeless and contemporary.
The video for ‘Broken Promises’ was released on Luke’s official VEVO channel on August 7, followed by Luke Marzec’s debut album “Something Good Out Of Nothing” which is released on vinyl and digitally on August 15 via Swift Half Records
Luke will be playing The Barrel House in Totnes tomorrow evening at 8pm (8-8-25) where he will launch his album Something Good Out of Nothing.
