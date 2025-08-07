Luke originally wrote ‘Broken Promises’ about jumping on a plane and going to the other side of the world for a new beginning in life, but the process of filming the video in his home country has given him a fresh outlook on the meaning of the track. “In putting together the final cut of the video, we discovered a deeper truth within the song,” Luke reveals. “You don’t need to get on a plane to find the change you seek; you can experience something beautiful, new and inspiring right on your doorstep. It just depends how you look at it.