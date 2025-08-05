Tugboats & Dolphins CIC delivered its most ambitious event yet on Saturday August 2, as over 650 people descended on Cattewater, Barbican for the Summer Sports Fest — a high-energy community celebration of strength, stamina, and solidarity in support of Age UK.
The day’s centrepiece was a 100-mile open-water relay swim, completed by 62 swimmers, including a powerful appearance from TB&D hero Harley, who swapped his wheelchair for a tugboat and helped the team chip away at the distance — inspiring both swimmers and spectators alike.
On dry land, the Southwest Strongman Competition saw over 10,000kg lifted throughout the day, with jaw-dropping efforts across the board — including a 270kg deadlift from a female athlete that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Other highlights included: - Live music and DJs that kept the waterfront buzzing from morning until night - A vibrant family zone with inflatables, games, and entertainment for all ages - Food and drink from Plymouth’s favourite local vendors. - A huge turnout from Age UK Plymouth, with staff taking on the swim and even the abseil tower challenge.
“This event was our biggest yet, and organising it came with its own challenges — but every second was worth it to see our community band together, pushing physical limits and lifting each other up for a great cause. This is what it’s all about,” said Jordan Kelevra, Operations Director of Tugboats & Dolphins.
This campaign has raised over £4,000 for Age UK, helping support essential services for older people across Devon and Cornwall.
Next up for Tugboats & Dolphins is our Fight Night, a high-impact charity event in support of Dame Hannah Rogers Trust. Details will be announced soon — and judging by the Summer Sports Fest’s success, it’s not one to miss.
Visit www.tugboatsanddolphins.com for updates Follow @tugboatsanddolphins across all social platforms.
