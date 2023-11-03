This is the dramatic moment when the South Sands Hotel in Salcombe had a very unwelcome guest yesterday.
Storm Ciaran crashed through the doors of the hotel lounge causing extensive damage.
The bar and restaurant were forced to close.
General Manager Freya Pearce explained what happened: ''Around 8am during the high tide there was a loud band and a huge crash., The water surged in taking the door of its hinges.
''It caused extensive flooding and our staff of eight set to clearing up the mess. ''
Freya was full of praise for the staff and guests:
''The staff have been fantastic. Everyone has been working hard to try and clear things up and the guests have been very understanding.''
The hotel rooms are still operational and they will be talking with their insurers about the timescale for reopening the bar and restaurant.