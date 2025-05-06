A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has died after being pulled from Exeter Canal.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Clapperbrook Lane East at around 4.35pm on Monday, May 5.
Delvin Musakwa, from Exeter, had reportedly jumped into the canal and failed to surface.
He was pulled from the water and given first aid before being taken to hospital, where he died.
His next of kin have been informed.
“This is an awful and tragic incident, and we offer our condolences to the family who are being supported by specialist officers,” said Acting Superintendent Chris Conway.
“We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected as they come to terms with their devastating loss.”
The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for His Majesty’s Coroner.