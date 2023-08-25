Last week (August 24) was Ukraine Independence Day, exactly 18 months since the start of Russia’s invasion and 32 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union.
Across the country and in the South Hams, extraordinary people continue to support those who have fled the war, offering a place in their homes and communities.
To date, 247 Ukrainians have been welcomed to the South Hams with 105 hosts opening their homes and hearts.
Ukraine’s national flower is the sunflower – a symbol of hope, resistance, and unity; mirroring our promise to continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.
A spokesperson from South Hams District Council said: ''Alongside our wonderful hosts, partner agencies and communities we will continue to support those across the District who are displaced by war.''