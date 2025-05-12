South Hams's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm May 19 to 6am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane entry slip carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 to Lee Mill and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.