STIGA has been proud to support Marldon Community Composting Group with tools to help them in their eco-friendly efforts.
Penny, from the group, said: “We formed in 2021 and are now in our second year of composting at our community site. The response from locals has really taken off, and we’re producing a finished product at a swift pace. Shredding, turning, and heat work well, with trommeling producing a fairly fine compost.
“We’ve had a lot of interest from other groups around the South Hams who visit for advice. We’d like to thank STIGA for their support and kind donations. the equipment has been very useful.”
Jenny, another member, offers a few composting tips: dig out the finished compost from the bottom of your heap and use it in planting holes, your summer blooms and veggies will thrive. Then turn the unfinished compost back into the aerator.
Home composting is great for kids, too. They love the worms, bugs and seeing decay turn into life. To get them involved, try the Compost Earth Day Song by Cocomelon on YouTube — fun and educational.
Behind the scenes, the team has been turning large bins filled last autumn. Turning introduces oxygen and builds heat fast. After two turns, the compost is ready for the trommel — a giant rotating sieve that separates fine compost ready to bag and send back into local gardens.
Want to join in? Contact your local council or volunteer centre to find a community composting group near you. Just a few spare hours a month can make a difference.
To learn more about Marldon Community Composting, visit their Facebook page or contact them on 07773 304155 or [email protected].