Complete with new logo the South Hams Chamber has officially been launched.
After many successful years as the Kingsbridge, Salcombe & Modbury Chamber of Commerce, the new name better reflects the vibrant, wider community they serve - from Yealmpton to Stoke Fleming, Modbury to Kingsbridge, Ivybridge to Salcombe, and everywhere in between.
It’s still the same team, the same commitment, and the same mission - now united under a name that speaks for the whole district.
They have also launched a brand new website, packed with improved features, including a dynamic Business Directory where members can promote events and connect more easily.
The new logo was designed by Futureclient
