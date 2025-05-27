South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm May 22 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh carriageway closure between exit and entry slip road for horticultural works, diversion via ext and entry slip road.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm June 3 to 6am June 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill entry slip road carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via Ivybridge and return.
• A38, from 7pm June 5 to 6am June 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill exit slip road carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via Deep Lane and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.