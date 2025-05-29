The Brownston Gallery in Modbury is holding monthly untutored portrait sessions on the first Monday of each month from 10am to 1pm. This is an opportunity for anyone who would like to fine tune and practice their portrait painting skills.
A model and refreshments will be provided. You will need to bring any materials needed and an easel if you have one.
Booking is advisable as there is only space for eight people.
Colour & Tone Workshops with Mark Fielding
Monday, 9 and 23 June from 10am to 12pm
Gallery artist , Mark Fielding , will be running two two-hour Colour and Tone Workshops .
The content of these workshops is based on the lessons Mark had with Robert Lenkiewicz and many years of teaching these methods.
In the first two-hour workshop on the June 9, Mark will introduce the idea of tone and how to use it successfully to create three dimensional space.
All you need to bring is a pencil, a rubber and a photograph to copy.
Anything else you need will be provided.
In the second two hour workshop on the June 23, Mark will be looking at colour and teaching how to use it tonally.
You will need to bring acrylic or watercolour paints, a palette, a palette knife and brushes, kitchen towel, a water pot and an A3 board to paint. A table easel if you have one would be good.
Cost: £20 per workshop.
Booking is advisable as the workshop is limited to 10 people
To find out more about Mark and his workshops visit: https://www.markfieldingart.com/workshops-demos-and-talks
The Brownston Gallery specialises in contemporary fine art.
They represent a number of established and emerging artists whose styles range from abstract to figurative, psychedelic to portraiture, maritime to landscape.
The approach is that art should be informative, adventurous and fun.
The work is constantly changing and they also have a secret sculpture garden.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.