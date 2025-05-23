Around 100 students from Ivybridge Community College gathered at the Watermark to hear inspirational talks about finding a job in the creative industries.
It is a pre-employability programme of Catch22 to inspire the next generation of creative talent.
Policy and Comms Manager at Catch 22 Emma Lyddon said: It's the last of a nationwide events series giving young people the skills, the knowledge and the networks.
"Today we are targeting young people in rural areas who often don't have the opportunities available in big centres such as London and Bristol.
"We have been to Manchester, Derby, Birmingham, Liverpool and Bristol."
The event was opened by South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith who told the audience her work experience when she was 18 with previous MP Sir Gary Streeter had been invaluable.
She told the audience: "I wouldn't be here now if I didn't know people through my family who got me into politics."
"I'd love to hear back from you in five years if you are in your dream job and you can trace it back to today."
The afternoon was hosted by the Partnership Manager at Catch22 Meghan Dyer and the speakers were the Director of photography, lighting, camera operator and self-shooting PD Roger Edwards, wedding, family and branding photographer Louise Eleanor and the music production course leader at Access Creative College Plymouth Jack Martin.
Roger talked about how his parents bought him a camera when he was still in primary school which gave him a love of photography.
His long career included a stint at the former ITV contractor Television South West (now ITV Westcountry).
He began using film which had to be developed before the results were known and gradually switched across to digital.
Roger specialised in making documentaries but now, as a freelancer 90 per cent of his work is corporate.
His advice was to be persistent and never give up.
Louise talked about balancing her home life, with two young children, with her professional life which had got easier the older they were.
Based in Wembury, she said her wedding and other work takes her all over the country and also further afield.
Finally, Jack said he knew early on that academia wasn't for him and he wanted to work with music and bands.
His dad bought him a tape recorder and he went around recording the neighbours and after school discovered he could make a living recording music.
There was also a Content Creation Masterclass by Emma Dark of the Creative Crunch in Bristol who told the audience how to get the best out of TikTok and Instagram and become a micro-influencer.
Eden Stoke-Cliff (17) said: "I thought it was informative.
"I'm interested in a creative career and I thought they gave some good tips on how to get into the industry.
"I've learnt it's important to keep in contact with people and persistently ask questions."
Grace Borgan (16) said: "I've learnt how to be successful in social media and how to access views to be successful."