The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the South Devon constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of December 12, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in South Devon were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,047 out of 2,970,304 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 992 out of 666,129 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 413 out of 259,546 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 325 out of 191,448 total signatures
• Call a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics & democracy — 244 out of 112,157 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 234 out of 105,709 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 229 out of 184,452 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 218 out of 174,770 total signatures
• Remove power to cancel local government elections — 174 out of 100,267 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 165 out of 93,406 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.