Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has announce that Martin Beaman will be appointed as its new Chair from May 2026, following the completion of Professor Chris Balch’s term.
Martin will continue as Vice Chair until the handover period in April 2026, working closely with Professor Balch to ensure continuity of leadership.
Martin is a familiar and respected figure within South Devon, having served as a Non-Executive Director since 2023 and as Vice Chair since 2024.
He currently chairs the Quality Assurance Board Committee and has played a key role in supporting the organisation’s strategic priorities.
Martin’s background as a Consultant Physician and Nephrologist, alongside his leadership in postgraduate medical education across the South West Region, has brought a strong clinical perspective to the Board.
He is widely recognised for his commitment to patient safety, workforce development and collaborative working.
Professor Chris Balch, who has served as Chair since 2024, said: “Over the past two years we have made real progress together: refreshing our organisational strategy, strengthening quality and patient safety, improving access and laying firm foundations for the future.
“A key part of that future is the implementation of our Electronic Patient Record, but I am frustrated by the delay in our New Hospital Programme despite the investment we are seeing in some of our facilities. We need more capital investment.”
Martin Beaman said: “I am genuinely privileged to be appointed as Chair of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust. Having worked alongside so many dedicated colleagues in Devon, both in clinical practice and as Vice Chair, I know how committed our teams are to delivering the best possible care.
“As we look ahead, I am keen to ensure that a strong, constructive clinical voice continues to help shape our future service delivery. I look forward to working collaboratively with colleagues and partners.”
The appointment has been made by Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s Council of Governors following a process led by the Council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.