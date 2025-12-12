Following a competition inviting South Devon Primary Schools to design a Christmas Card, MP Caroline Voaden has announced the winner.
The winning design, which will be distributed to charities, schools, and businesses across South Devon, was a colourful drawing of three foxes enjoying a wintry night under a dramatic sky. The winning artist is Harriet, aged 9, from Blackawton Primary School.
Launched in September, the competition invited South Devon Primary Schools to submit entries under the theme of Winter Wonderland Wildlife.
After the winner was finalised, Voaden said: “Judging this competition on a day with frost on the ground was the absolute highlight of my week. It was wonderful how many of the children took to heart the theme of Winter Wonderland Wildlife but in the end, it was the three adorable foxes that won the day.”
