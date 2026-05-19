Quay Quilters are holding a Material Sale to raise funds for the club on Friday, June 5 between 2pm and 4pm at Kingsbridge Age Concern Care Hub.
On sale will be materials for quilting: tools, accessories, magazines and anything quilting-related.
Coordinator Marion Bennett said: “This is great opportunity to meet our friendly members, stock up on your ‘stash’ and find out more about the club.”
Quay Quilters meet every first Friday of the month between 2pm and 4pm at Kingsbridge Age Concern Care Hub.
They share tips and ideas, and to work on their patchwork and quilting projects. Beginners welcome.
The club first met on Tuesday, March 16 1999 at the Methodist Church but have moved a couple of times since then.
They have recently celebrated their 25th anniversary.
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