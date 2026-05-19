Volunteers behind a South Devon floral campaign say they are determined to “keep the town beautiful” despite ongoing disruption from major road works in the area.
Kingsbridge’s annual summer planting programme has continued as planned, with members of Kingsbridge in Bloom preparing floral displays and hanging baskets for the town centre.
The group joined traders at the Kingsbridge Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 16, where Kimberley Nurseries showcased plants and sold hanging baskets in this year’s Kingsbridge in Bloom colours.
Volunteers have already planted baskets that will decorate the town square over the summer months, whilst the displays are being cared for by Kimberley Nurseries - whose flowers are grown in nearby Slapton.
The organisation also encouraged residents to support its work by joining its monthly fundraising draw or helping with watering duties using its electric bowser.
Gill Matthews, a member of Kingsbridge in Bloom, said the group was keen to encourage local participation and support of their projects.
“No special gardening knowledge is needed, and training is on hand for using the bowser,” she said. “Look out for us in our high-vis jackets on a Wednesday morning, or visit our website for contact details. Help us keep our town beautiful.”
Kimberley Nurseries said it donates money to the group from every hanging basket sold “to support their fabulous work in making the town look so beautiful”.
Kingsbridge in Bloom was formed in 2007 and is run by volunteers who work throughout the year to improve the town's appearance.
Alongside traditional floral displays, the group said it was increasingly focusing on more sustainable planting, including drought-tolerant perennials, in response to changing climate conditions.
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