An upcoming fundraising gig in Totnes is shining a spotlight on a growing crisis facing the South Hams music scene, and local artists are urging the community to act before it is too late.
Award-winning Devon band 3 Days of Wonder will take to the stage at The Barrel House Ballroom on Friday, May 1, raising money for Music Venue Trust (MVT), a charity fighting to protect grassroots music venues across the UK.
The evening will feature a range of Devon-based acts in a show designed to celebrate live music while supporting the spaces that make it possible.
According to MVT, more than half of the country’s grassroots venues made no profit in 2025, placing many at risk of closure. These are the spaces where countless artists begin their careers — often long before they reach national audiences.
Kingsbridge-born musician JV, frontman of rising band SOS — who recently earned four yeses on Britain's Got Talent — said smaller venues remain an important part of an artist’s development.
“As an original band, we cannot stress enough the importance of supporting grassroots music venues and local musicians,” he said. “Most of the bands and musicians that you follow will likely have come up through small local venues, which help musicians to hone their craft.
“Unfortunately, in this age of music streaming and YouTube, a lot of these venues are suffering due to a lack of footfall. This is causing a lot of local grassroots music venues to have to close, which is catastrophic for the music community and for up-and-coming musicians.”
He added that artists have a responsibility to speak out.
“This is the reason why it is so important to support these venues and artists in any way you can, to keep the scene alive. SOS are dedicated to using any platform they have to promote this issue and show our support.”
That sense of urgency is echoed by Luke Notman, lead singer of 3 Days of Wonder, who is organising the fundraiser for the second year running.
After raising £1,400 in 2025, the band hopes to go even further this time — helped by a community effort that has seen the venue donated for free and all performers waive their fees.
A tiered ticket system will ensure the event is as inclusive as possible while maximising donations.
Notman believes the value of grassroots venues goes far beyond music alone.
“These places create real community,” he said. “They’re intimate, they’re supportive, and they give artists the chance to grow. Without them, there’s no foundation for the industry.”
Funds raised on the night will go directly to MVT, which is working on long-term solutions to keep venues open — from investing in renewable energy to reduce overheads, to purchasing buildings and upgrading essential equipment.
The message is clear: supporting local music isn’t just about entertainment — it’s about preserving a cultural lifeline.
As JV puts it, without grassroots venues, “there wouldn’t be a scene at all.”
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