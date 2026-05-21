Erupting at the stage in Liverpool with a high-energy performance of “Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by the Backstreet Boys earned four yeses and a standing ovation from the audience. Now, after the second stage of the competition saw judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI narrow the field to just 40 acts, SOS are preparing to compete in the fifth and final live semi-final.