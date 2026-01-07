A 30-year-old man is to stand trial accused of murder and a series of sexual offences following a hearing at Plymouth Crown Court.
Rowan Sutton, of West Charleton Court in Kingsbridge, appeared via video link on Tuesday, 6 January, to face charges relating to two separate indictments.
He is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Aimee Pike, who was found dead on the A379 Embankment Road in Kingsbridge in the early hours of Wednesday, 23 April 2025.
During the case management hearing, an application by the prosecution to combine the separate indictments was approved. Mr Sutton now faces a total of seven counts.
As part of the murder indictment, Mr Sutton is charged with murder and perverting the course of justice. The prosecution alleges he falsely claimed Ms Pike had taken her own life by jumping in front of a vehicle.
He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth before entering not guilty pleas to a further five sexual offence charges, which include voyeurism.
He had previously denied the counts of murder and perverting the course of justice.
By approving the joinder of the two indictments, the court confirmed that all seven allegations will be heard together in a single trial.
An inquest opened last year heard that Ms Pike, who lived in Kingsbridge and had been in a relationship with Mr Sutton, was discovered at the roadside.
Coroner Deborah Archer recorded the medical cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.
A trial date has been fixed for 6 July 2026 at Plymouth Crown Court.
Mr Sutton was remanded in custody until the trial.
