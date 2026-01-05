Kind-hearted shoppers in Kingsbridge have been thanked for donating more than 70 toys to children in the run-up to Christmas.
Before the festive celebrations, staff at the Kingsbridge Superstore called on customers to support the retailer’s 2025 Christmas Toy Donation campaign.
The aim was to ensure that local children who might otherwise not receive a gift on the big day wouldn’t miss out on some festive magic.
Customers responded enthusiastically, with 72 brand-new toys donated at in-store donation points.
The gifts were given to Derriford Hospital Children’s Ward, before being distributed to local children to open on Christmas Day.
Cathy Shea, Community Champion at the Kingsbridge Superstore said: “This year’s toy donation campaign gave customers a fantastic opportunity to support local families and ensure children in our community had something to open on Christmas Day.
“We are so grateful to our customers who donated what they could to help bring some festive joy to local families over Christmas.”
Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, added: “We really can’t thank our customers enough for their kind contributions to our Toy Donation campaign.
“Throughout the year our stores give support to children and their community, and without fail local people support us in our efforts.
“So once again we are grateful to the people of Kingsbridge for showing that the magic of Christmas is very much alive and well. They have made a lot of children very happy at a time of year that can be difficult for some families, so thank you so much again for your support.”
Derriford Children's Ward at University Hospitals Plymouth provides specialized inpatient care for children up to 18, with dedicated teams of pediatric nurses and doctors offering 24/7 assessment and treatment, managing conditions from acute illnesses like asthma and diabetes to complex needs, aiming to keep families close to home in Devon, Cornwall, and the South West, with recent expansions to increase surgical capacity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.