Gas supplies have been restored to around three quarters of the 4,600 properties affected by damage to a gas main near Kingsbridge, engineers have confirmed.
More than 100 engineers have been working around the clock since the third party incident, which caused widespread disruption across Kingsbridge, Salcombe and surrounding areas.
Wales and West Utilities said teams were continuing to visit properties from early this morning to reconnect remaining customers. The company said most of the outstanding homes are ones where engineers have already attended but were unable to gain access.
Residents who were not at home during earlier visits have been left details explaining how to arrange an appointment for an engineer to return and safely restore their gas supply.
A spokesperson said engineers would reconnect supplies as soon as contact is made, adding that teams remain focused on completing the work as quickly as possible.
A spokesperson for the company said: “We continue to appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to restore the remaining supplies and value people’s continued support in enabling us to gain access to their properties."
