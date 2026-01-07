The Rotary Club of Kingsbridge had a very successful end to 2025 with several much needed donations given to very worthwhile causes.
Among them was 1485 pounds raised for St Luke's Hospice - 1200 pounds from the What's My Wine Bluff event at Thurlestone Hotel and 285 pounds collected at the Tesco store.
]Club President Christina Thorpe said: "We were delighted with the amounts raised and the wine tasting night was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone as they tried to guess which of the wine experts was telling the truth.
“We are also thankful to the very helpful staff at Tesco where we tried to welcome visitors with our Christmas costumes and hats."
The Kingsbridge Food Bank received a donation and the club also supported a number of local schools appeals for families who were struggling over Christmas.
Christine added: "Overall we had a very successful year with so few members so we have plans to grow our numbers.
“There are many recently retired men and women in and around Kingsbridge who would like to put back into the community but are unsure how to get involved.
“We have organised a casual "Drop in" evening on Thursday January 22 at the Creeks End Inn for people to come along, have a chat over a coffee and find out about Rotary,
“We are hoping to have some of our regular business sponsors along as well.
The evening will run between 6pm and 7pm so we hope people can come after work for a short time"
The Rotary Club of Kingsbridge is a local branch of Rotary International, focused on community service, ethical standards, and goodwill, serving the South Hams area with projects like community grants, fundraising events (e.g., wine tastings, golf days), and support for international causes, welcoming diverse members for networking and impactful volunteering, meeting regularly at venues like the Thurlestone Golf Club.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.