Quayside Leisure Centre in Kingsbridge has confirmed that their showers will be open until 9pm for anyone who is without hot water due to the ongoing gas outage.
In a status shared online, a Quayside Leisure Centre spokesperson wrote: “For anyone still awaiting their gas to be reconnected, you are welcome to come down and use the showers at the centre. There will be no charge for this.”
Hot water returned to the leisure centre this afternoon, allowing the facility to open its doors to those in need of a hot shower.
Swim School classes are set to restart tomorrow evening (6 January) pending the temperature of the pool.
