A group of elderly clients and volunteers of Totnes Caring enjoyed a “fabulous” show thanks to kind-hearted students at King Edward VI Community College.
Totnes Caring clients Lynne Denham and Tony Pedley ( )
The school donated 20 tickets to the charity for its musical production of ‘Grease’ which featured all the hit songs from the film version.
Caring client, Tony Pedley hailed it a “very enjoyable afternoon, something different,” while Joy Thompson enthused “It was a really super afternoon and a great production by KEVICC.”
A caring spokeswoman said the group had a “wonderful time,” adding: “The performing arts department put on a fabulous show with refreshments, and much fun and singing along took place which really brightened up the wintery weekend.”